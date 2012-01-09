Brace Yourselves: Coachella’s Lineup Is Headed Our Way

Coachella has become something of a pilgrimage for music lovers and fashionistas alike. The celeb-studded music festival attracts some of fashion’s brightest stars, who take street style to a whole new level at this California-based event, where performances run the gamut from mainstream bands to Indie darlings. Oh, and let’s not forget Kanye West rocking a Celine blouse when he performed last year — straight off the runway!

The dates for this year’s Coachella are April 13th-15th and 20th-22nd, and the lineup is expected this week! Although it’s still months away, there have already been numerous rumors about who will headline this musical cornucopia. Confirmed performers include the Arctic Monkeys (swoon) and Housse De Racket. But we absolutely cannot wait to get our hands on the official list.

Stay tuned for more details on Coachella and let us know who you hope to see on stage in the comments section below!

Image courtesy of EMA.