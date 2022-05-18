10 Bras You Can Totally Pull Off As Normal Tops This Summer—Starting at $20

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve never related more to the lyrics from “Hot in Herre” by Nelly. Nothing sums up our summer feels better. It’s so hot outside, that all we can think about is taking off all our clothes. Though it might not be okay to literally shed our clothing in public just because we’re sweating buckets, it is possible to wear minimal garments to reduce the gross moistness caused by summer’s blazing hot wrath.

We’re specifically talking about bra tops, of course. There are so many options that are first and foremost, trendy AF, and secondly, substantial enough to cover the goods. Pair your bra top with flowy shorts or a skirt and it’s as if you totally outsmarted the weather forecast.

The best part about wearing a bra top as your summer ’fit is that you can easily transition the look into the evening. Layer a light sweater or button-down shirt over your bra top and shorts for an easy, breezy nighttime OOTD.

Keep scrolling for 10 options that we have a feeling you’ll be wearing on heavy rotation this summer.

Free People Adella Lace Corset Bra Top

Corsets are here to stay this summer, and you can find us wearing this lacey Free People one. Dress it up with jeans and heeled sandals or dress it down with denim shorts and sneakers.

Out From Under Drew Seamless Ribbed Bra Top

This Urban Outfitters pick is one you won’t be able to stop wearing because you’ll have it in so many different colors. Between Neon Blue and Copper, we don’t even know where to start with these incredible options. We’d style this bra top exactly like how the model’s wearing it, with baggy, ’90s-inspired jeans and white sneaks.

Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra

The Dylan Tank Bra from Girlfriend Collective is perfect for the warmer months not only because it’s a bra top, but because it’s also a sports bra. It’s built to endure medium-impact workouts, it won’t have any trouble dealing with all your summer sweat. Plus, we always love a good high neckline and racerback design.

Intimately Chloe Seamless Longline Bralette

It’s never too late to revert back to your high school, Tumblr-girl, boho-chic-loving self. Free People’s lace bralettes were a huge part of that era, and this one is very similar but a smidge more elevated.

Out From Under Jackie Seamless Halter Bra Top

Summertime is for wearing halterneck tops and dresses on repeat because the open back lets your skin breathe. We’re definitely adding this bra top to our halter lineup. The sky blue option is the perfect beach top, while one of the neutrals could make a versatile going-out number.

Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Bralette

We can’t say no to a Calvin Klein moment. The ultimate muse herself, Julia Fox, even recently wore her Calvins while grocery shopping.

Jen’s Pirate Booty Van Ness Bralette

This vibrant bralette was born to be the main character. Its print, trim, silhouette and strappy details deserve a chef’s kiss. It might even be worth a try for whichever music festival you’re attending this summer.

Victoria Beckham VB Body Bandeau Bra Top

For a fancier occasion, throw on Victoria Beckham’s bandeau bra top. We see it pairing well with a flowy midi skirt and strappy sandals.

Year of Ours The Gabriela Sports Bra

We’re ready to embody a preppy tennis player from the country club. We’re thinking of pairing this sports bra with a pleated mini skirt to get the perfect look.

Beach Riot Bowie Gingham Sports Bra

Cutouts are flying high in fashion at the moment, and though you typically see them in shirts and dresses, thank goodness they exist in bra tops, too. The Bowie Gingham Sports Bra is so cute and makes us want to have a picnic.