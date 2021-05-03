No Lies—Boys Lie Is The Only Loungewear Brand I’m Wearing Post-Pandemic

Scroll To See More Images

With multiple vaccines in distribution and certain pandemic precautions winding down, I’ve been slowing swapping my sweatsuits (A.K.A. my Covid uniform) for proper leaving-the-house attire. The only sweats I plan on keeping around for post-lockdown? My beloved Boys Lie pieces, no question.

If you haven’t already seen Boys Lie all over your TikTok For You Page or on the likes of starlets like Gigi Hadid and Madison Beer, it’s only a matter of time before you start noticing that they’re absolutely everywhere. The brand’s spring collection, which I was able to test-run a few weeks before launch, is my favorite yet, incorporating tons of fun new loungewear trends edged-up courtesy of the signature Boys Lie aesthetic. With the warmer weather approaching, I already know that their new sweat shorts will be replacing my biker shorts (because *comfort*!) and I’m be pairing them with everything from crop tops to matching sweatshirts to trick people into thinking I have my life together.

Not only does the brand have an edgy signature vibe that’s perfect for taking sweats and turning them street style statement pieces, but founders Tori Robinson and Leah O’Malley are refreshingly open and honest about what inspired the brand itself: heartbreak and healing.

Below, STYLECASTER sat down with the two founders to get the full scoop on Boys Lie mania, their new spring collection, the highs and lows of starting your own business and all the loungewear trends to shop for 2021.

STYLECASTER: How did you get started building your brand from the ground up?

BOYS LIE: We launched Boys Lie in 2018 as a cosmetics brand. To go along with the wide range of make-up products, we released two pieces of brand “merch” that soon took off as the most popular pieces. Realizing the potential in furthering our merch, we decided to completely relaunch as a full-on streetwear brand with a limited-edition drop model.

SC: Boys Lie is such a bold name. What is the significance?

BL: Through our heartbreak, “Boys Lie” became our daily mantra and a term of endearment we used to build each other back up again. Boys Lie is not just a clothing brand, it’s a community of people learning how to heal.

SC: Who is the typical Boys Lie customer and how does social media impact your brand’s reach?

BL: Our customer is anyone going through heartbreak who is ready to wear their heart on their sleeve. Social media like Instagram has made it easy for us to connect and engage with various people around the world. As a digitally native brand, we’ve really plugged into a community of people who are learning how to heal.

SC: Where do you get your inspiration from when creating your designs?

BL: Our inspiration comes from what our brand represents. It comes from various forms of heartbreak that aren’t just of our own. Everyone has their own story. We are inspired everyday from the reach-outs we’ve been getting. Everyday we are growing, and the Boys Lie Family we’ve created is growing with us. We learn something new and engaging from our audience everyday.

SC: Given that sweats are having such a major moment in fashion, what are some of the top loungewear trends you foresee blowing up in the next few months?

BL: Monochromatic! Bright colors as well as neutral colors.

SC: What was the inspo for the new spring collection? What are your favorite new pieces?

BL: It’s a very ethereal vibe that’s ready for the spring season with neutral and earthy tones.

Tori: I love the A Sight For Sore Eyes. I had a really fun time designing it and I feel like the piece speaks for itself.

Leah: I love the Send Feet Pics piece. It makes me laugh and the light blue color is one of my favorites!

SC: What are some of the highs and lows of being female founders?

Tori: Creating something that provides a positive impact on other people’s lives around the world is more than just a high. Through Boys Lie or even just through our personal social accountswe’ve received some of the kindest, most sincere, uplifting words from others that really push my drive everyday. It honestly puts me to tears at times knowing our brand has really helped people in various ways through heartbreak.

Leah: Honestly, one of my favorite highs of work lately has been seeing how close our team has become. It’s created an energy that has such a positive environment and it’s been amazing to know we all are striving for the same goal. Tori and I couldn’t do this on our own and to have a team as passionate as we are is a beautiful thing.

Tori: I feel the lows of being a female founder shouldn’t be a focus point. Life is hard and being a female worker is really tough. If this was easy—everyone would be doing it. It’s crucial to just not give up no matter how difficult things can get. Tomorrow is going to always be a new day.

Leah: I think the lows really are just minor speed bumps. Tori and I really don’t try to think about them. One thing I will say is hard is that we compete with ourselves every day and are constantly asking ourselves, ‘How can we get or do better?’

SC: What’s one piece of advice you would give to your younger self?

Tori: Have faith. It will all work out the way that it’s supposed too.

Leah: Don’t stress the small stuff! It’s not worth it.