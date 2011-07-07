The Boys Are Back In Town

After almost a year, Vinny Chase, E, Johnny Drama, Turtle and Ari Gold are back and oh, how we’ve missed them. The boys premiered season six of HBO’s Entourage last night in LA and all of them looked like movie stars, even Turtle. But we had a hard time keeping our eyes on the sexy and stylish men with the star style that was displayed on this red carpet.

Sorry guys, maybe you shouldn’t have had such stylish girls at your premiere, because you were totally upstaged. Jerry Ferrara’s on and off screen girlfriend Jamie Lynn Sigler, that’s Meadow to you Soprano fans, stood by her man and co-stars looking incredible in a zebra print Donna Karan number.

Girl Hayden Panettiere took time out of her busy I Love You Beth Cooper promoting schedule to show off yet another bombshell look in a Christian Cota mint green mini dress.

Newcomer Alexis Dziena, who joins the cast as a love interest for Kevin Connoly’s Eric was incredibly sexy in a skin tight Stella McCartney Spring 2009 dress. But our favorite was Mrs. Ari Gold herself in an orange cowl necked Reem Acra that stole the show from the boys. Sorry fellas.

The only question we have is, where is Lloyd? Guess Ari must have him at the office.

Entourage’s sixth season premieres on HBO this Sunday July 12th.