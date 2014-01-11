Found: A Pair Of Boyfriend Jeans Your Girlfriends Will Envy

What: Comfy, already-worn-in boyfriend-style jeans with the lived-in rips already in ’em.

Why: Boyfriend jeans are mega-comfortable, and mega-wearable, and a welcome respite from our daily dose of too-tight skinny jeans and de riguer leggings. After the past several months of slogging through the cold in a pair of dark denim jeggings, the thought of wearing a pair of light, baggy boyfriends offers an array of new wardrobe possibilities and options. You can look at everything in your closet with fresh eyes without actually having to go out and buy a brand new passel of clothes.

How: The boyfriend jean pairs nicely with a slouchy sweatshirt, or a boyish button-down blouse in a floral print.We like the idea of taking the boyfriend to a tom-boyish place but then mixing in floral and femme pieces to make the look girly. To make sure that you’re not overwhelmed by the boyfriend’s shapeless silhouette, we recommend pairing the jean with a pair of boots or heels with a decent heel, to elongate your leg.

Deconstructed sexy boyfriend jeans, $69.99; at Gap.