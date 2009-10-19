Boy George Writes a Song for Amy Winehouse

According to NME, Boy George has written a song for Amy Winehouse titled “Your Pain Makes a Beautiful Sound.” Boy George explains how this song and a slew of others were written during the four months he was in prison after assaulting and falsely imprisoning a man. This may explain why the song includes the lyrics, “You’re a genius, you’re a car crash/It’s hard to say what you do best.”

There were no further details explaining why Amy Winehouse was Boy George’s casting choice for this song as the two have only met once before. While backstage at the venue Koko in London, George and Winehouse discussed their mutual love for the song “He Hit Me (and it Felt Like a Kiss)” by The Crystals.

I don’t know why I bother trying to make sense of this series of events. It’s Boy George. I mean…C’mon…