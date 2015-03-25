StyleCaster
Boy Crush: Gabrielle Revere’s Portrait Series Starring John Hein

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain.

Photographer Gabrielle Revere has developed quite the reputation of developing top talent in the fashion world, being regularly credited with discovering big name talents like Lindsay Wixon and Karlie Kloss at the beginning stages of their careers.  Her latest model cultivation?  John Hein, who has already landed two Interview spreads as well as caught eyes on the runway, walking for Valentino, Bottega Veneta, and Belstaff in Italy.  In this intimate portrait series, Revere captures the whimsical spirit of our next boy crush.

Photographer & Stylist : Gabrielle Revere
Model : John Hein @ FORD

Sandro Black and White Striped Cotton-Blend Long Sleeve T-Shirt.

Maison Kitsuné Indigo Offwhite Varsity Jacket in Grey for Men Distressed; Black Sleeveless T-Shirt, Model's Own; NSF Ripped & Repaired Jeans; Adidas Sneakers. 

LEFT: Sandro Riviera Polo in White; Sandro Leather-Trimmed Bomber Jacket.  RIGHT: COMME des GARCONS x Junta Watanbe Patchwork Denim Shirt; A.P.C. Short Sleeved Raglan Distresses Sweatshirt; Acid Washed Vintage Jeans, Model's Own.  Grooming by Min MIn Ma @ Starworks Artists

LEFT POLAROIDS: Vintage 1980’s Acid Wash Studded Vest Distressed; Black Sleeveless T-Shirt, Models Own. RIGHT: T By Alexander Wang White Pima Cotton Pocket Tank.

LEFT: Band of Outsiders Navy Striped Knit Lounge Pants with matching top. RIGHT: Vintage Beastie Boys DIY T-shirt; Topman Black Acid Wash Spray On Jeans; J.Crew Black Men’s Nike® Blazer High Suede Vintage Sneakers. 

LEFT: Fleur du Mal Limited Edition Lace Cat Ears with Satin Trim. RIGHT: Comme des Garcons PLAY Zip Up Grey Hoodie; A.P.C. Black and White Stryped T-Shirt; A.P.C. Men’s Mid Rise Jeans in Selvedge Indigo Vans American Flag New Canvas Sneakers. 

