Boy Crush: Gabrielle Revere’s Portrait Series Starring John Hein

Photographer Gabrielle Revere has developed quite the reputation of developing top talent in the fashion world, being regularly credited with discovering big name talents like Lindsay Wixon and Karlie Kloss at the beginning stages of their careers. Her latest model cultivation? John Hein, who has already landed two Interview spreads as well as caught eyes on the runway, walking for Valentino, Bottega Veneta, and Belstaff in Italy. In this intimate portrait series, Revere captures the whimsical spirit of our next boy crush.

Photographer & Stylist : Gabrielle Revere

Model : John Hein @ FORD

