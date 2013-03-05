Boy Bands Don’t Fly Commercial: Details on One Direction’s $4.5 Million Private Jet

It looks like Harry Styles got awfully comfortable tooling around the world on his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Dassault-Breguet Mystere Falcon 900, because the British superstar and the rest of his boy band One Direction have just chartered their own private jet. The jet is reported to cost around $4.5 million, and the boys are using it for their Take Me Home world tour, which is currently one of Europe’s most popular attractions.

They’ve dubbed the plane Air Force One Direction, and it’s making their tour mates very jealous. While 1D hopped onboard the jet to head to Dublin from another gig in Ireland, their opening act 5 Seconds of Summer went a more economic route, taking a $45 ferry across the river. Well, considering they hail from Australia, perhaps they wanted to have a “cultural experience”—or, more likely, the 1D crew wanted to bring along their latest flings for a luxurious ride.

Frankly, we’re surprised it took 1D this long to charter a jet, and it surely won’t be long before they officially purchase one. The boys all made at least $10 million each last year, so it’s merely a drop in the bucket. And considering their worldwide success, travel is certainly a hassle. After all they face Bieber fever—times five—everywhere they go considering every airport is filled with fans and paparazzi, and the process of waiting through security when you’re that famous is painful.

We haven’t been able to snag any pics of their latest ride, but chances are, it’s pretty awesome.