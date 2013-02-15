Want: A Boxy Rachel Comey Blouse in a Moody Futuristic Print

What: A boxy digital-print blouse with a sheer silk overlay and box-pleated back.

Why: Bold digital prints—though undeniably edgy—have a tendency to make us look like we teleported from the year 2032. With its moody blue hues and blurry, out-of-focus motif, this breezy Rachel Comey blouse offers a softer, more romantic take on the trend that still feels a tad futuristic.

How: At work, we would counter the bright blue print with a dark navy pencil skirt and silvery metallic flats. Nude platforms and classic cropped trousers would complete the look for a casual weekend outing, or gussy it up for a party with a statement-making necklace and tough leather shorts.

Rachel Comey Harp Top; $357 at La Garconne.