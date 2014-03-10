Why Boxy Satchels are Spring’s Must-Have Bag Shape

The trapeze shape of the ubiquitous Céline luggage bags have been such a street style staple for the past year or two that perhaps you (like us) have started to get rather tired of them. As much as we love Céline as a brand, a luxury item like a bag loses a bit of its luster when you start to notice that everyone has one. And just like everything in fashion, there will always be something new to replace the current It trend. Joining Mansur Gavriel’s bucket bag as spring’s biggest bag shape: The boxy satchel.

Loeffler Randall started producing the Rider bag (far right, $495) in 2012, and for spring, the brand has released the bag in a number of trendy colors, like our personal favorite, the mint variety.

Characterized by a boxy, nearly-square or rectangular shape, the box satchel usually includes not only a crossbody strap, but a cute retro top handle for toting the bag in-hand or in the crook of your elbow. A good example of an almost perfectly square version: 3.1 Phillip Lim has also steered from the trapeze-shaped course into the land of boxy Rider bags (middle, $950), offering up bags in brushed leather and other luxe fabrications.

Even Etienne Aigner is getting on board with its pewter Stag Bag (far left, $550), an edgy take on a vintage style the German-meets-Paris brand originated back in 1957.

While there will always be a place for luxury handbags in trendy shapes—we don’t expect to see the trapeze style disappear completely, and it’s also worth noting that Céline is also in on this trend with a box bag of its own—we do expect to see a lot more of these guys littering street style blogs for the foreseeable future.

Whether in cute miniature sizes or oversize totes made for utility, the modern, square silhouette is shaping up to be the outline of many It bags to come.