I’ve Finally Found It—The Best Boujee Boxed Wine For Summer

It took an entire pandemic for me to really fall in love with drinking wine. My Italian parents always silently judged me for opting out of a glass of wine to go with my pasta on any given weeknight, but for some reason, I was just never a big drinker. That said, the rise of Zoom Happy Hours last year definitely had me appreciating time with friends (even virtually) with a glass of rosé in hand—and now that picnic season is upon us, I found myself in search of the best boxed wine on the market for easy touting around the city. The answer? BOXT, baby.

BOXT is a female-founded, Austin-based wine distributor with wines crafted in Napa, on a mission to change the way wine-lovers drink at home. Why not have it on tap?? I know plenty of people who hate opening an entire bottle of wine just for one end-of-evening glass, but for many, this has always seemed like the only option.

Prior to trying BOXT, my only familiarity with boxed wine came from “slapping the bag” in college—and if you don’t know what that means, I’ll spare you the specifics. The bottom line, though, was that boxed wine was considered the opposite of classy. And companies like BOXT are changing that.

BOXT currently offers three white wines, three reds and one delectable limited-edition rosé, and seeing as I don’t drink red, they sent me the whites and the rosé. Their descriptions of each flavor profile made determining which wine I wanted a breeze, especially as I’m no sommelier. Profile One is bright, crisp and dry; Profile Two is rich, oaky and golden; Profile Three is floral, fruity and sweet; Profile Nine (the rosé!) is crisp, floral and delicate.

I love a crisp, dry wine, so of course, Profile One became my go-to on-tap box at home. Did I mention one box holds the equivalent of four bottles of wine?! Let’s just say my roommates were over the moon to have an excuse to constantly pour a glass.

The rosé, though, I decided to take out into the world. When my friend Amanda had a birthday picnic, I knew it would be the perfect thing to bring, as carrying one box is way easier than four separate bottles. Virtually every attendee remarked that they were impressed boxed wine could taste so good. It became the joke of the evening, with pretty much everyone following the brand and vowing to purchase more.

And I’ll be doing the same, natch. At $89 a box (Remember, that’s four bottles of wine), you can buy BOXT wines whenever you please or sign up for a monthly shipment subscription for just $74 a month. You can also opt for two boxes per month for $140—a great idea if, like me, you plan on doing a lot of picnicking this summer.

All in all, I’m kind of shook that I’ve finally found a brand that makes boxed wine feel classy, so I’m ready to commit to the BOXT lifestyle. Don’t be surprised if I’m flexing sommelier knowledge by the end of the summer.