Bowties: Not Just For Conservative Political Pundits

Earlier this month, StyleCaster’s feature director Kerry Pieri explored the celebrity trend of dressing in perfectly tailored suits essentially dressing like a really pulled together Charlie Chaplin. Because I don’t have the figure to rock trousers, I’ve elected to incorporate one key menswear inspired stolen element into my wardrobe: a Lanvin for H&M bow tie.

I paired my bow tie with a modest sweater and a buttoned-to-the-point-of-choking-me shirt. I slapped on some vintage Joan & David loafers and topped off my look with a smug smirk, knowing I was rolling with the bow tie sporting elite!

Here are my three personal tips and tricks to exercise while wearing a bow tie:

1. Just buy a fake one. Stop trying to be “genuine” by learning to tie a bow tie via YouTube. No one will notice the difference. Correction: they’ll notice a difference when your bow tie is tied perpendicular to your neck. Stop trying to one up me…

2. Sass it up! You’re wearing a bow tie, so at its most fundamental styling level you already look somewhat ridiculous. Just embrace this kooky accessory with open arms and take it to wild levels with glasses and suspenders.

3. Indulge the absurdity of wearing a bow tie. Start making wild statements and rationalize them with, “I mean… I’m wearing a bow tie…” and kind of trail off from there. For example, “I couldn’t change the company printer’s ink cartridge because… I mean… I’m wearing a bow tie…” It is truly remarkable what you can get away with by sporting a bow tie.

So, pray tell: 1. Will you be test driving your own bow tie or neck tie? and 2. If so, how do you personally style it?

*Note: After work, I personally drove a graffitied cargo van to move out of my apartment and was still wearing a bow tie. Needless to say, my self-contented look was slapped off my face as I drove with white knuckles down 5th Avenue during rush hour. However my air of superiority was restored when I didn’t kill anyone while driving. I credit the bow tie for my safe travels.