Found: A Cool Bowler Bag from Parisian Brand Cote&Ciel

What: A modern bowler bag is a yarn-dyed fabric with pastel yellow leather accents from new Parisian accessories brand Cote&Ciel.

Why: Cote&Ciel (Coast & Sky in English!) is a cool new company because they focus primarily on real-world tech gear for stylish women. All their pieces are specifically made to hold those devices we all old so near and dear–laptops, cell phones, tablets–without sacrificing the stylishness we’ve come to expect from all our accessories.

The Seine Bowler bag is particularly of note, mainly because of the rugged gray fabric of its construction. The material’s abstractly checkered print takes its inspiration from the iconic Seine River that runs through the middle of Paris; if you look closely enough, you can see that the gray coloration is actually an illusion, because the tightly found threading is composed of green and black.

How: Although it has enough room for a tablet and the other electronic devices of your choice, we prefer to think of this as a perfect work tote, with ample space for things like heels, workout gear, books, and anything else we need to go from home to office to gym and back to home again.

Seine bowler bag, $184; at Cote&Ciel

