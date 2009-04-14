OBJECT OF DESIRE

The Bow Tie; Harvard tie, $60, at theharvardshop.com; Alexander Olch tie, $130, at bergdorfgoodman.com; Barbara Blank tie, vintage; Rugby Tie, $60, at rugby.com





REASONS FOR MUST

Reason #1

“Wearing a bow tie is a way of broadcasting an aggressive lack of concern for what other people think.”

–Warren St John, The New York Times

Reason #2

Designed to keep their shirts from falling open, a fabric device was spawned by Croatian mercenaries in the 17th century. Later embraced by the French aristocracy, the bow tie proceeded to unfold as one of the few fashion accessories to have survived nearly 400 years of social change. Having taken the fashion backseat for the last decade, the bow tie has witnessed a recent resurgence of popularity stemming from runway shows such as Rag & Bone to television’s Gossip Girl. The remaining question is, “Now that it’s cool again, how long before it becomes uncool?” The last self-tied man standing wins.

Reason #3

Here is a small list of the who’s who have worn bow ties:

Barack Obama

Winston Churchill

Bill Torrey

Howard Phillips

Rudolph Valentino

Fred Astaire

James Bond

Chuck Bass

Kanye West

Snagglepuss

And even Chanel put bow ties on women in the 1950s.