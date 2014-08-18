Bow Down! The 10 Hottest Royals in the World

We’ve never made a secret of our (healthy, right?) obsession with royals—from highlighting ordinary people who become royal to tracking Kate Middleton’s (many) outfit wins. So we were thrilled to discover that the editors at OK Magazine have rounded up the royals that really matter most: the hot ones. Here are their picks for the top 10 hottest royals in the world.

His name may be impossible to pronounce for people who live outside of Liechtenstein, but Prince Wenzeslaus is hot and single. Victoria’s Secret model Adrianna Lima is an ex of his!

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand adores fashion. She designed her own line, and loves sitting front row at fashion shows.

Charlotte Casiraghi is fifth in line to the throne of Monaco, and is also just incredibly cool and beautiful.

No, you’re not imagining it: Prince Carl Philip of Sweden strongly resembles Jamie Dornan from 50 Shades of Grey.

A new queen! A coronation! Queen Letizia of Spain has had a smashing start to her reign in 2014.

Queen Rania of Jordan is both beautiful and modern: She tweets and posts YouTube videos regularly.

How is Prince Harry still single? How? How?

Princess Charlene of Monaco is expecting her first child in 2014. Can’t wait to see all that chic maternity wear!

Okay, so Prince Amedeo of Belgium just got married. We’ll forgive him because of his clear joy on the big day.

What is a hot royals list without Kate Middleton? Oh duchess, you saucy minx.

