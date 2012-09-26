A Boutique Owner’s World Travels For Sale

Teeming with unusual baubles and hard-to-find photography books, Winnie Beattie’s New York City boutique, Warm, immediately became one of our favorite spots in Nolita when it opened this summer. Now, Beattie is upping the ante with Warm Home, a revamped back-room at the store stocked with cool furnishings from around the world.

We caught up with Beattie to hear how she finds her quirky home gear (our favorite story involved an Italian romance with an artisan cutting-board maker), and which pieces are at the top of her personal wishlist.

Visit Warm at 181 Mott Street between Kenmare and Broome in New York City.

This month, Winnie Beattie transformed the enormous back room of her New York City boutique, Warm, into a cozy home shop, teeming with llama wool rugs, hand-made ceramics and, yes, a gauzy white tee-pee (complete with shearling throw blankets). We got the lowdown on Beattie's finds from around the world. This gorgeous wood cutting board has a particularly charming back story. "A friend of mine had her heart broken, and decided to move to a tiny village in Italy," explains Beattie. "She met and fell in love with a local artisan, Andrea Brugi, who makes these amazing cutting boards." If we met a handsome Italian with major carpentry skills, we would probably stay in Italy, too. From $200 to $300. Beattie and her husband, Rob Magnotta, bonded with Elder Statesman designer, Greg Chait, over a shared love of surfing. "I'm obsessed with his blankets," says Beattie, who commissioned these unique stripey editions exclusively for Warm. "They're art works, really. They they look as good on the wall as they do anywhere else." Priced at $5,405. Beattie met Tabbethia Haubold at a local farmer's market and, after visiting her llama farm, the Long Island Livestock Company, knew she had to carry these supple alpaca rugs in her new home section. "My kids love the llamas," she says. "I mean—they spit when they're mad! How funny is that?" From $260. Eric Bonnin's elegant ceramics are handmade in New York. Beattie is particularly keen on an unusual ridged serving bowl, which has "just a hint of metallic." Priced at $104. "Rogan is a good friend of ours, and I wanted to represent his work in the store somehow," Beattie explains. "He makes these wooden serving bowls entirely by hand." Priced at $200. "This Scottish brand, Hole in My Pocket, makes the cutest Russian dolls I've ever seen," exclaims Beattie, gesturing to a line-up of hand-painted wooden figurines. "This is the ship's crew. It goes in order of captain, first mate, mechanic, cook, cabin boy, the ship's dog and a tiny little sea gull. Plus, I love the way they feel, they have a really great texture." Priced at $318. "This is one of my favorite things in the store right now," Beattie says of an unusual glass and wood vessel from Pia Design. "Each piece comes apart into sections, so you can display them as separate bowls or vases." From $900 to $1300. "These are obviously special to me because Rob makes them all by hand," Beattie says of her husband's heavy glass vases, which run the gamut from tall, skinny shapes to shorter, wider versions. From $200 to $500.
















