Bottoms Up! StyleCaster’s Editors Get Their Versace x H&M On

With all the buzz and excitement surrounding the Versace for H&M collection, StyleCaster fashion enthusiasts couldn’t wait to get their hands on some of these coveted pieces (duh). Friday night Spencer Cain, Susie G, Liz Doupnik and myself battled the crowds, flying hangers and broken glass to grab our favorite items from the line.

Yesterday Susie, Spencer and I decided to have a Versace for H&M style-off, each putting together our new purchases in different ways. This inevitably led to some fun in the studio, the result being these epic photos. We each went a different route, but one thing is for sure: there’s nothing more fun than bringing a little Donatella into your day.

Click through to check out our Versace for H&M photo shoot!

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab