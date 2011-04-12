Bottega Veneta Takes To Hotels, Showers For 1st Fashion Film

Bottega Veneta has most recently joined the ring of luxe brands with an equally luxe short film with the debut of Christian Weber’s Viaggio Nocturno. The film, which boasts a heavy hand of film noir cynicism and enigmatic romanticism, features models Patricia van der Vliet and Terron Wood as they float around New York’s Setai Hotel with a few of the brand’s signature items.

Bottega Veneta’s creative director Thomas Maier said he drew from his personal traveling experiences, as he splits his time between his Milan-based office and his Florida home.

I spend ten days a month alone in a hotel, seeing people pass in the hallways, glimpsing them through windows or as they step out of the elevator. You see these people, but you have no idea what their stories are, you can only guess. Its about evoking that surreal state of mind you enter when youre in an unfamiliar place.

The eerily mysterious soundtrack by minimalist pop band Balmorhea captures the travelers’ desensitization, contributes to the film’s vigor. Oh, and there’s a shower scene.

Bottega Veneta: Viaggio Notturno on Nowness.com.

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta