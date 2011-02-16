Bottega Veneta Returns to Print

What’s black and white and read all over? Bottega Veneta ads, apparently. For the first time, the luxury house will be advertising in newspapers. So, while we’re all wondering who even bothers advertising in anything non-web and non-glossy, we now have an answer. Come September, pick up a copy of The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, London Times, Financial Times, International Herald Tribune, or Yomiuri Shimbun to see the ads.

For now, you can take a look at their Fall 2009 ads, shot by Steven Meisel, starring Amber Valletta.

[WWD]