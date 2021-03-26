These Affordable Bags Give Bottega Vibes Without Being Full-On Dupes

Scroll To See More Images

It’s OK to say you want a Bottega bag but can’t swing it financially right now. Girl, me too! I’m currently saving up to splurge, but in the meantime, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with shopping some bags that look like Bottega Veneta to hold you over. Brands and designers big and small have been inspired by BV’s latest designs and textures, so it’s pretty darn easy to get the look without dropping more than a month’s rent in the name of fashion.

And to be clear, I’m not talking about full-on dupes. Keep your DHGate shenanigans to yourself! I’m anti-anything that has a fake designer label, so there won’t be any Fauxtega on this list. Instead, I’ve found three bags with super-similar vibes to three of Bottega’s hottest styles. Any the best part? They’re all under $100!

Repeat after me: You do not need to spend thousands of dollars on a handbag if you A) don’t want to, B) can’t afford to, or C) aren’t sure you’ll love the trend in a few months. Instead, start small with something affordable that has the same look and only splurge when you really, truly feel it’s worth it (and if you want the real thing for less, consider renting your bags!). Until then, the brands below have some super on-trend options guaranteed to hold you over.

If you like Bottega’s The Chain Cassette Bag…

The style I’m currently lusting over at the moment is The Chain Cassette Bag. It’s so pillowy and chic! I like it so much, I wouldn’t even mind dragging around the world’s heaviest chain strap.

…Steve Madden’s BMatterd Bag has you covered

These bags do have some major differences—the BMatterd Bag only has the woven look on the front and comes with a detachable black strap if you aren’t into the chain—but it also comes in fun colors like neon orange and icy blue, so I can’t resist.

If you’re more into Bottega’s The Mini Pouch Leather Clutch…

This now-iconic slouchy pouch silhouette is pretty much what made Bottega relevant again. It now comes in a ton of different colors, sizes and materials, so it’s definitely not going out of style anytime soon.

…Save some $$$ with Kingto’s Dumpling Crossbody

This pouch-style clutch is virtually the same thing. Like, the same. exact. thing. And it’s just under $30! Of course, unlike the real deal, this one isn’t made with actual leather—to each their own, but personally, that makes me like it even more.

If you’re a fan of the classy Mini Jodie Leather Hobo…

Luxury shoppers who thought the two previous Bottega styles to be too bold are head over heels for the Mini Jodie Leather Hobo, a smaller style with the brand’s iconic woven nappa leather and a fun knotted handle detail.

…Get the look with JW Pei’s Croissant Top Handle Bag

The design here is a little bit different, but definitely inspired by the Mini Jodie, no question. JW Pei’s version features quilting instead of weaving and has a double-knot detail at the handle instead of just one. So good!