Boston Street Style: 9 New England Looks We Love

Last week, we hit the streets of Boston to see how the local stylistas of the Northeast were keeping cool in the hot summer sun. Perusing around the hotspots like Back Bay’s Newbury Street and Allston’s Harvard Avenue, we managed to run into a few folks that happened to catch our eye (and our camera lens).

Keeping things conservative and slightly under wraps (a.k.a. not flaunting too much skin), Bostonians usually like to dress with a classic, minimal style, while still staying comfortable — though that rule doesn’t necessarily apply to everyone.

A few key trends we spotted on the street were flat-top wicker hats (like the kind you would see an old-timey Barbershop quartet would wear), aviator sunglasses, and flat shoes like oxfords and sandals. Check out all the best Beantown styles we spotted above!