StyleCaster
Share

Boston Street Style: 9 New England Looks We Love

What's hot
StyleCaster

Boston Street Style: 9 New England Looks We Love

Susie G
by
Boston Street Style: 9 New England Looks We Love
10 Start slideshow

Last week, we hit the streets of Boston to see how the local stylistas of the Northeast were keeping cool in the hot summer sun. Perusing around the hotspots like Back Bay’s Newbury Street and Allston’s Harvard Avenue, we managed to run into a few folks that happened to catch our eye (and our camera lens).

Keeping things conservative and slightly under wraps (a.k.a. not flaunting too much skin), Bostonians usually like to dress with a classic, minimal style, while still staying comfortable — though that rule doesn’t necessarily apply to everyone.

A few key trends we spotted on the street were flat-top wicker hats (like the kind you would see an old-timey Barbershop quartet would wear), aviator sunglasses, and flat shoes like oxfords and sandals. Check out all the best Beantown styles we spotted above!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite Boston street style looks!

Geek chic with a bit of prepster.

We are loving her casual cool look topped up with an essential summer accessory for Boston, a nude-colored hat.

Easy breezy in a chemise-y.

Digging the Ameri-Franco vibe here. It's a perfect ensemble to wear on Bastille Day!

The most Miami-like outfit we spotted during our time up in Boston.

If you're heading to the Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend, then you might want to bring this lady along.

Mad props to this girl who wore a sweater on a super sunny (read: hot) day in Boston.

We're suckers for a body con mirrored print dress.

Prints-on-prints-on-monochrome-colors for the win!

Next slideshow starts in 10s

7 Ways to Add Shine to Your Summer Look

7 Ways to Add Shine to Your Summer Look

Promoted Stories

share