Everyone likes music, so you really can’t go wrong with a colorful speaker set that helps that music-lover on your list enjoy their tunes in style. AvailableĀ in five different colors, these speakers have the added bonus of being Bluetooth-enabled, so you can avoid annoying cables and wires. And at under $150, you could probably get one in different colors for multiple people on your list!

BOSE SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker; $129 at bose.com