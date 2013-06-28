A Look Back: See Our Original Shoot With Brad Goreski

All this week, we’re celebrating StyleCaster’s fifth anniversary with a look back at some of our most memorable pieces. From original editorials and celebrity shoots to staffers’ musings on what makes our company so special, it’s time to commemorate the fun-filled (and at times crazy) journey we’ve gone on to get here. Read on for some of our favorite content, and join in on the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #SC5thBDay!

Most people today question what it takes to become a reality star. We, like many perplexed others, do not have the answer. The reality is, Brad Goreski is one (a sparkly, snarky, “pop of color” lovin’ one at that). Case in point: The moment he stepped onto our set at The New York Shaving Company in Soho, his sequined oxfords didn’t miss a beat. A few dance moves later, we understood why this stylist’s personality and aesthetic are as equally celebrated as his undeniable talent.

As many of us know, Canadian-born Goreski got his first taste of red carpet styling with his former mentor, Rachel Zoe. Like any good star in ascension, his rise has been swift and meteoric. Hollywood’s A-Listers, however, weren’t the only ones to clamour to his door. Not missing a beat, Bravo (and even more recently Kate Spade) quickly got wind of our glittery fashion pupil and annointed him a star. The result of which has been something akin to a Liza Minelli concert: laughter, love, tears and of course, a lot of sequins.

Below, Goreski tackles fame, more fashion and those “Sophie’s Choice” moments he faces with his own closet.

StyleCaster:Were you scared to take the leap with your own show?

Brad Goreski:It was scary at first to open up my home, boyfriend, and dogs to theworld, but it’s been the most amazing experience.

SC:Were your clients supportive during this transition?

BG:I have thebest clients — they’ve always supported me.

SC:What makes this experience the most rewarding thus far?

BG:Thepositive feedback I have gotten from the viewers. If I can make a difference in someones life, or just make them laugh, then I’m happy.

SC: Are you worried that [your boyfriend] Gary might get more Twitter followers than you, given the show’s success?

BG: (Laughing) He sure is on his way. His Twitter followers are growing per second! He’s hilarious.

SC: Tell us one thing we don’t know about you from TV?

BG:After this season you should pretty much know everything.

SC:Are you one of those people that’s ever tempted to dress your dog up?

BG: There’s no point in gilding the lilly. Penelope is perfect with that blonde hair and skinny legs for days.

SC: What are you more comfortable in: a sequined suit in front of the camera or schlepping around on your couch in sweats?

BG: This is a tough one, I do LOVE my sequins, but being at home with my boyfriend, dog, and some Housewives…doesn’t get any better!

SC:Sophie’s Choice: which two items in your closet would you have a hard time choosing between?

BG: Ferragamo’s sparkly lace-ups or my Christian Louboutin sparkly hightops.

SC: What’s next for Brad Goreski?

BG: My book is coming out in March and continuing to style my clients…stay tuned!

(Tune intoIt’s a Brad, Brad World Mondays at 10pm ET on Bravo)

Photographed by: Ben Fink Shapiro

Produced and Written by: Marni Golden

Hair & Makeup by: Nicole Bridgeford