Bored With Your iPhone Flare? Get Pumped With These Printed Cases

I don’t know about you guys, but for me this summer is all about prints, prints and prints. When I was a wee lass back in the day, I used to love to wear mismatched prints and patterns because I used to think (and sometimes still do) that if I’d look too matchy-matchy my outfit would be boring, or even worse, people would think that I was boring.

Since those that personally know me are aware that this is definitely not the case with moi, I’m super stoked that loud, colorful prints (especially worn from head-to-toe) are one of the season’s hottest trends to sport. But why just stop with your wardrobe when you can also get just about all of your accessories into the game as well?

For example, I’ve stumbled upon these great iPhone cases from Belfast-based graphic designer Vasare Nar. Her designs are like tribal prints for the technology-addicted 21st century, a few of which that are filled with ice cream chic pastel colors–another huge trend for the season.

Giving us a bit of a Cassette Playa vibe via an M.I.A. album cover, Vasare’s designs are wicked eye-catching and definitely would make for a great conversation starter at any party. And at $35 a pop, you won’t have to go totally broke and your new iPhone case will be just as on-trend as your flashy nail art tips.

Check out our favorite on-trend-for-the-summer-season Vasare Nar iPhone covers in the slideshow above, and let us know which ones are your favorite by dropping a line down below!