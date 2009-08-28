Bored to Death Trailer, Does Not Bore

Formula for an HBO-induced orgasm: Take Jason Schwartzman, an old-timey private eye plot, a sulky alcoholic with floppy hair, and Zack Galifianakis. (Who, surprisingly, is not the alcoholic in this one.)

Bored to Death is HBO’s newest brainchild, dubbed a “Noir-otic Comedy,” and is about a teetotaling writer (Schwartzman) who decides to become an unlicensed gumshoe, complete with notebook and sultry blonde with perfect curls and an unlit cigarette. Think Mad Men with a hipster edge and more insanely cool cameos than, well…a Zack Galifianakis movie.

Ted Danson, Kristen Wigg, Parker Posey, Bebe Neuwirth, Oliver Pratt, that really cute/nerdy guy from Freaks and Geeks, and Olivia Thirlby. Welcome to your next addiction.