10 Boots Worth Splurging On This Winter

Luxury boots are investment pieces that are meant to last. Some pairs you might keep delicately tucked away in your closet, saving them for special occasions. Others might become your go-to pair for a fun night out, or give you an extra boost of confidence for an important power lunch. Regardless of why you’re sporting them, luxury boots are meant to make you feel empowered and special. We’ve browsed recent collections of some of our favorite designers to find an amazing selection of luxury boots. These shoes would be a great addition to any wardrobe, whether you like more classic styles or love dressing up your look with some show-stopping footwear.

When you invest in designer boots, you’re not just making a purchase: you’re making an investment. An investment in timeless style. An investment in the finest quality materials, from Italian leather, to unique wood or metal detailing. Some shoes are even adorned with rare feathers or jewels, or have a specially engineered heel. These boots are also almost always made by expert craftsmen and women who have spent decades perfecting their skills. These are boots you will keep long enough to let your granddaughter play dress up in one day. These are boots that look like true works of art, because they are. Plus, you know they won’t fall apart after a few months of wear.

Browse our slideshow and welcome Jack Frost with style this winter by showing off a stunning pair of to-die-for boots, that will make you feel like a million bucks each time you slip them on. These boots are a guaranteed conversation starter. They can be worn two different ways, adding a whole layer of versatility to this stellar pair by Balenciaga. Balenciaga pony leopard division boots vert d'eau/black; $1,595; balenciaga.com Equestrian-style boots are back with a vengeance this winter. Whether your style is more "preppy Kate Middleton" or "rock 'n' roll Kate Moss," these boots are a staple in any wardrobe. Invest in the best with a pair of Hermès, a brand that got its start in the mid-19th century making saddles and bridles for European noblemen. Hermès jumping boots, $2,475, hermes.com Brian Atwood is a favorite among celebrities like Jennifer Lopez who love to sport daring heels. These knee-high boots are perfect for any stylish bohemian, and paired with a simple outfit of skinny jeans and a loose sweater or tailored blazer, these boots make a statement all on their own. Brian Atwood Viva tiered fringed suede boots; $3,107; net-a-porter.com This dramatic pair of boots from Christian Louboutin are 31" long, rock a 4-inch heel and come with two side pockets, three card slots, three pen holders and an additional slot for lipstick. Sea.NN Girl Boots; $3,795; barneys.com Work of art? Or footwear? We think a little bit of both. This no-heel bootie is the epitome of a showstopper shoe, and we give props to any lady (or man) daring enough to pull them off. Giuseppe Zanotti Studded Crystal-Covered No-Heel Bootie; $2,950; neimanmarcus.com Oxblood colored boots are everywhere this season. This pair has unique detailing and a funky Western vibe that adds a splash of effortless style to any look. And for those of us whose closets consist of 99% black, grey and white, a splash of color is always welcome. Isabel Marant Berry suede and leather boots; $1,155; net-a-porter.com Black booties are always in style. This pair from Lanvin has a classic touch unlike any other pair we've seen, with great buckle detailing and a high 4½-inch heel. Definitely a worthwhile investment for any fashionista. Lanvin buckle strap shoe bootie; $1,190; barneys.com Nicholas Kirkwood turned to Paris in the 1920s, as well as to iconic designers like Coco Chanel and Elsa Shaiparelli as inspiration for this collection. The ginger red ponytail and the leather face detailing add a unique, playful element to an otherwise classic pair of black boots. Nicholas Kirkwood boots; $1,320; colette.fr You don't have to own a Harley to rock these amazing motorcycle boots. Made from distressed oiled suede, this pair has a bit of a heel, which adds a dash of femininity to these otherwise super masculine shoes. Crafted in Italy, a quality pair like this is sure to remain a staple in your wardrobe year after year. Rocco P. double zip motorcycle boots; $1,020; barneys.com Who doesn't love a good wedge? These lace-up booties will give an edge to any look and can easily transition from a casual Friday office outfit to evening happy hour drinks. With their soft suede paneling and a sturdy serrated rubber sole, these YSL booties are a great blend of practicality and style. YSL leather and suede wedge ankle boots; $1,245; net-a-porter.com




















