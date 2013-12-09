Brand New Site Booodl Helps You Discover Cool Stuff In Every Category

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the ever-changing world of the Internet, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool new website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week:new discovery site Booodl, which amalgamates many different categories of goods and puts them all right at your fingertips.



Booodl’s Story: “I found the whole process of discovering things quite complex,” Booodl’s CEO and Founder, George Freney, tells StyleCaster. “I kept forgetting to buy things at shops when I was there. I talked to some of my friends about it, and they all agreed that finding and buying the things they wanted was quite complex and hard. So I started looking for a solution out there that really helped with finding.”

His solution: Set up a hub online where anyone can join and share all the stuff they love, regardless of category. They can curate “collections” of things they love, or even browse freely without joining at all. If they see something they want to buy, they’ll be directed away from the site to purchase it right then. Thusly, Booodl was born, and just launched today in its Beta mode.

How It Works: “You can come to Booodl and as an un-logged in user, you can search around and discover interesting things,” Freney explains. “Or you can set up a profile and create a collection by uploading your own [pictures], or finding items in other people’s collections.”

You can also do something called “sleeving,” which is when you create a wishlist of products you are lusting after, and then share that list with others. And if you really only want to use Booodl to shop, you can filter your search results for products that are currently available on various e-commerce sites.

“I think there’s a collecting element behind why people like this,” George says. “When people load things up, they can tell the memories and the stories behind them. People are telling the story behind things they love.”

But here’s the secretly most-fun way to use the site: just start scrolling. Booodl uses the world’s first multi-directional infinite scroll, which means you can just keep going forever, finding cool new things to be obsessed with, up, down, left, and right. There’s never a new page to load, and you never reach the end of your journey—which separates Booodl from other social-sharing, discovery sites like Pinterest.

The Story Behind the Name: The name Booodl, as you might have guessed, comes from the age-old phrase “Kit and caboodle,” which means, “just about everything.”

“We were looking for a name that really captured what we were doing,” Freney tells us. “Kit and caboodle means a collection of everything, and something completely unique. What many people don’t know is that the word “boodle” actually came before “caboodle.” The three o’s represent those three aspects of how to use Booodl: have, want, and admire.”

Check It Out: Booodl.com