Book Club: Five Fashion Books to Read this Winter

Making the most of cold winter days is important, especially if you’re cooped up inside on a weekend. One of the most relaxing and cozy things to do during the winter is to curl up by the fireplace on your favorite chair with a glass of hot spiced tea and a good book. Because reading is one of our favorite past times, here’s a list of five fashion-savvy books to add to your winter reading list.

1. The Gospel According to Coco Chanel: Life Lessons from the World’s Most Elegant Women by Karen Karbo, $14.36, at barnesandnoble.com

A philosophy for every fashionista to live by, this book gives you a glance into the mind and thoughts of the classy Coco Chanel.

2. The Beautiful Fall: Fashion, Genius, and Glorious Excess in 1970s Paris by Alicia Drake, $12.81, at barnesandnoble.com

Become saturated in 1970s Paris and all things fabulous, revealing part of the genius behind the youthful minds that was Yves Saint Laurent and still is Karl Lagerfeld.

3. Deluxe: How Luxury Lost Its Luster by Dana Thomas, $10.80, at barnesandnoble.com

A quizzical look at the fashion industry from the time of kings and queens to present that will interest more then just the typical fashion lover.

4. Bringing Home the Birkin: My Life in Hot Pursuit of the World’s Most Coveted Handbag By Michael Tonello, $10.79, at barnesandnoble.com

Something for fun; a Birkin is all we want for Christmas anyway…

5. The Private World of Yves St. Laurent and Pierre Berge by Robert Murphy, $64.12, at barnesandnoble.com

Amusing to say the least, this book’s photography alone will dazzle and enthrall you with every flip of the page, but regardless, it’s worth a read and when done, it makes a fabulous coffee table piece.