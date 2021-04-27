Tabria Majors Says Her New Boohoo Collection Is Designed for Life After Lockdown

Scroll To See More Images

Picture this: It’s the middle of summer, you’re out grabbing drinks with your besties and you look totally fire in a brand-new ‘fit. Turns out, that is precisely what model Tabria Majors had in mind when she designed her new collection for boohoo: Clothes meant to be worn while living your life (safely!) after lockdown.

The new collection just hit boohoo’s site and I think you’re going to have a hard time choosing your favorite pieces. Not only is everything priced between $28 and $80 bucks, but the capsule is chock-full of trending silhouettes from crop tops and colorful matching suit sets to luxe-as-hell loungewear-inspired pieces that are made with Instagram in mind.

“It’s a fun, easy collection that you can just throw something on and look cute,” Majors tells STYLECASTER. “Everything is interchangeable, so you don’t have to think about it.” I, for one, really appreciate the rise of fashionable matching sets after a year like 2020. The majority of my outfits from the last twelve months have consisted of a hoodie and a coordinating pair of sweatpants, so I feel as if my ability to actually put looks together has all but disappeared—I could use all the help I can get right now.

Designing trendier pieces for a wide range of body types was one of Majors’s goals with this new collection, so I’m glad to see that every single item is available in sizes 12 through 24. “I think everything that’s included, we tried to make them as universally flattering on multiple body types,” she explains in regards to the design process. “I think corsets and sets are easy-to-wear pieces that you don’t have to do much to in order to make them look good.”

If you count yourself as one of Majors’s 1.5 million followers (!) on Instagram, you already know that the model has a pretty stacked resume. She has appeared in campaigns for Ivy Park and Savage X Fenty in the past and has walked in not one, but two of Savage X Fenty’s iconic fashion shows.

Now, Majors can officially add “designer” to her laundry list of accolades—but does she prefer designing clothes to modeling them? Maybe! “It’s nice to be able to know what goes into the design process, from conception to production,” she admits. “I really like to see the behind-the-scenes and get insight into that process. This is much more involved.”

Her favorite part of the process? The opportunity to show off her creative side. From design to marketing, Majors had a hand in all aspects of this new drop. Leave it to a supermodel to design a line of clothing with a killer fit! Majors has worked on swimwear collabs in the past, but her new range with boohoo was a major step forward in the model’s design career. Turns out, designing clothes was also easier to get right than the complexities of swimwear: “The clothing was a much smoother process and easier process which surprised me,” she says.

Majors has long been a fan of boohoo, thanks to their massive selection of pieces available in extended sizing. “Boohoo is one of the few places that I looked to for clothing,” she says. “As a plus-size woman, we don’t have too many options, so it’s definitely a place where I got to to shop.”

When it comes to her favorite pieces in the new collection, her picks run the sartorial gamut. On one end, she loves the vibrant purple power suit—and on the other, she lives for a trendy pair of flared trousers. “Apparently skinny jeans aren’t a thing anymore!” she laughs. Her overall M.O. when it comes to summer style? Go big. “I love making casual pieces more dressy,” she shares.

Read on to shop the new boohoo x Tabria Majors collab now before it sells out and channel Majors’ model energy into every look you serve this season.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tailored Dart Detail Blazer

Wear this purple blazer from the new collection with the coordinating pants for a full-blown girl boss look, or style it on its own with a pair of light-wash boyfriend jeans for a more casual vibe. The hue is so on-trend for summer 2021 and the shoulder pads give it a retro feel.

Racer Neck Top & Short Co-Ord

We’ve all been living in matching sets this year, so why not make them cute for the summer? This sporty lilac option will keep you cool on even the hottest of summer days without sacrificing your style. This set also comes in black, but I think we all could use a little more color in our lives right now.

Marble Print Crepe Wide Leg Trousers

Okay, hear me out: Marble print is the new tie-dye. This swirly pair of pastel blue wide-leg trousers just made a strong case for never wearing actual jeans ever again. I mean, why would you even want to when you know that these party pants exist?

Satin Belt Crop Shirt This crop top should be on your must-buy list this summer because it will go with just about everything you own. A cropped tank is cute, yes, but a cropped blouse? Now that’s chic. Style this white satin piece with a pair of flared jeans for a model-off-duty inspired ‘fit.

High Neck Under Layer Bodysuit

Bodysuits are one of my wardrobe essentials so yes, you need this white mesh option in your life! The high neckline makes it perfect for layering while the mesh detailing proves that it can be worn all on its own, too. It also comes in black, but why would you give up the chance to look white-hot this summer?

Wave Toggle One Shoulder Mini Dress

If you’re in need of a new going-out dress, this one-shoulder mini dress from the new collection has you covered. The ruched detailing is so on-trend (and so flattering). Who needs an LBD when you have a lavender option in your closet?