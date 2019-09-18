Boohoo X We Wore What is Chock Full of Blogger-Approved Styles You’ll Definitely Want for Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Boohoo’s fall 2019 collection is officially live and waiting for you to shop. This year, the AW19 collection is styled by Danielle Bernstein, founder of the fashion blog and brand We Wore What. Boohoo X Danielle Bernstein’s Fall 2019 drop features a range of budget-friendly pieces, from checked wide legs trousers, structured boyfriend blazers, and plenty of workwear-inspired one pieces. Speaking of the influencer-entrepreneur, Bernstein will be attending SheMedia’s annual BlogHer 2019 Creator’s Summit on September 19 (day two) to discuss how she’s become one of the top female entrepreneurs in the field, and to introduce her brand new (and secret) product launch designed for specifically for influencers.

The fashion mogul styled 12 different fall outfits from the Boohoo capsule collection, featuring an array of looks inspired by ’70s-era style, including prairie-inspired floral prints, feather-adorned cocktail frocks and knitted co-ords. Aside from its nostalgic undertone, the drop feels equally as of-the-moment as it does vintage-inspired, featuring some of the upcoming season’s top trends, from neon color ways to vinyl trousers.

Bernstein also stars as the face of Boohoo’s AW19 campaign, shot in the great outdoors in Upstate New York, to capture the adventurous, outdoorsy essence the collection exudes. As always, Boohoo’s latest line is super affordable, with price points ranging from about $20 to $100 and offers inclusive size options offered from 2 to 24.

I never grow tired of the polka dot trend, regardless of the season.

I’m predicting that oversized cord jackets are going to be the new denim jacket this fall.

The current overall obsession is still going strong.

I’m seeing denim dresses everywhere right now in LA, and this cute frock just convinced me I need to hop on the band wagon.

What I love about a good printed blazer is that you can throw them on with just about any outfit, and it you instantly look like you actually tried to look put together.

These are the quintessential fall trouser of my actual dreams.

I love the unexpected peek-a-boo details on this tailored blazer so, so much.

Rust-hued denim and a workwear-inspired cut in one chic piece? Yes, please.

If loving vinyl is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

