Boogers, Bieber & More: Best Tweets Of The Week

Spencer Cain
by
It would be a little bit too obvious to include Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain‘s Twitter debacle this week in the tweet round-up you are currently reading. In fact, it would be in bad taste. Frankly, I’m heartbroken that the two are estranged — and I pray that they can find peace in their relationship. Anyway, I’m going to drop the schmaltz and get on with the rest of this post.

This week was ridiculous. Not only did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally get engaged after years of speculation, but members of the StyleCaster team played “Never Have I Ever” and we all learned some questionable, questionable things about our colleagues. Yeah, I guess you could say those were the biggest events that occurred in my life. Sad, but true. Again, I digress…

As usual, I’ve compiled a list of our favorite celebrity tweets of the week, and this time — well, you won’t want to miss it. Especially if you want to find out with style superstar’s hors d’oeuvre of choice was boogers until she was a teenager. Amazing. Click through the gallery above and get the weekend started off right!

Justin Bieber keepin' it real for millions of fragile teenage girls everywhere.

Justin Bieber and I shared the same experiences at 18. Clearly.

I couldn't agree with this more.

Preach, Kathy. PREACH.

I was just talking about how Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen are the coolest former married couple ever. This proves it.

Alec Baldwin sounds off on some of the paparazzi troubles that have plagued him as of late.

Welcome America's sweetheart to Twitter.

Dinner with Brad Goreski and Lauren Conrad: Random, but incredible.

Designer, socialite and overall babe Ivanka Trump shared this gem from her Mexico vacation.

Pete Wentz and Hunger Games? Match made in heaven.

All heels -- all the time. YOLO.

Somehow, Leandra can say this and still be the chicest girl in Manhattan.

I had a mohawk for a bit...so this makes me really happy.

Most of my dreams involve Lionel Richie too...

