Boobs Are Back – Bandeaus And Exposed Bras Overtake The Runway

Michelle
by
If the underwear as outerwear trend already had its moment in the spotlight, we’re calling this one: underwear that’s a little more refined (read: classy), and even perhaps office appropriate well, depending on where you call work. We sometimes forget how us fashion girls can get away with a few too many skin bearing trends in the name of style. But whether it was bandeau style tops peeking out from underneath loose fitting jackets or sheer blouses revealing lacy underthings, the spring runways have made one thing very clear thus far: your intimates are definitely going to have to build up some courage for next spring.

Is a focus on boobs coming back into fashion? The spring shows in our home base of New York made us think so, and the trend is carrying on overseas in London. What do you think of the trend? Just for show, or ready to take to the streets?

Click through all the slides above to see the peekaboo looks that made it onto the runways at Preen, Altuzarra, Proenza Schouler and more!

1 of 17

Richard Chai SS11

Altuzarra SS11

Chris Benz SS11

Nanette Leopore SS11

Band of Outsiders SS11

Peter Som SS11

Preen SS11

Rag & Bone SS11

Charlotte Ronson SS11

Behnaz Sarafpour SS11

Proenza Schouler SS11

Thakoon SS11

VPL SS11

Richard Nicoll SS11

Paul Costelloe SS11

Felder Felder SS11

Sass and Bide SS11

