Real Talk: Did Kylie Jenner Get a Boob Job?

A few months ago, Kylie Jenner deflected boob job rumors by tweeting about her hormones, claiming that her extra-voluptuous physique was merely the result of “that time of the month.” But after Jenner posted a couple of especially curvy shots to Instagram, we have to say—it seems as though she really may have paid a little visit to the plastic surgeon.

In the first pic, Jenner preens for the camera in a pink leopard-print turtleneck (yeah, we didn’t think we’d ever write those words either) and a denim baseball cap, arching her back and placing her assets on full display. The second shot is a close-up of a similar pose.

This isn’t the first time in recent days that Jenner’s chest has looked particularly rotund on Insta. In a mirror selfie she posted a week ago, Jenner wore a nude bodysuit that placed her breasts firmly in the spotlight—and it’s hard to deny that they looked especially large. And these three photos are just a few of many such examples on IG of late.

Look, ain’t no shame in that game—we’re all for women doing as they like with their bodies, as long as it makes them happy—but if Jenner really did go under the knife in the name of bigger breasts, maybe it’s time to fess up. As the Daily Mail reports, her followers are getting aggressive in the comments section of her Instagram feed in regard to the boob job rumors.

Thus far, the only thing Jenner has been happy to ‘fess up to is a little weight fluctuation. In a blog post last September, she credited weight gain—not surgery—for her curves. “Everyone is obsessed with that,” she wrote of the rumors around her possibly-fake breasts. “Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out.” OK, Kyles. Whatever you say.