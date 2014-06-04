Go From Keira Knightley to Sofia Vergara With 10 Boob-Boosting Bikinis

Bikini season is here and if you’re anything like us, you started your diet, like, 10 minutes ago. But since we’re indulging in a summer of sex, why not shift your attention away from how you look in a bathing suit and instead focus on how two very sexy assets look: Your boobs.

There’s no shame to needing a little help in the bust department, and even if you’ve been blessed by the gods, you still want to make sure your assets look their best poolside. Just mix together some strategic prints, a special cut, a little bit of padding and voilà: You just went from Keira Knightley to Sofia Vergara in a matter of seconds.

We dug around and found an entire range of boob-boosting bikinis that’ll showcase the ladies and get you ready for a seductive summer.