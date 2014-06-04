Go From Keira Knightley to Sofia Vergara With 10 Boob-Boosting Bikinis

Bikini season is here and if you’re anything like us, you started your diet, like, 10 minutes ago. But since we’re indulging in a summer of sex, why not shift your attention away from how you look in a bathing suit and instead focus on how two very sexy assets look: Your boobs.
There’s no shame to needing a little help in the bust department, and even if you’ve been blessed by the gods, you still want to make sure your assets look their best poolside. Just mix together some strategic prints, a special cut, a little bit of padding and voilà: You just went from Keira Knightley to Sofia Vergara in a matter of seconds.
We dug around and found an entire range of boob-boosting bikinis that’ll showcase the ladies and get you ready for a seductive summer.
If it’s more of a balconette cup you’re after, this bikini bra provides a sexy uplift, accentuating all the right places.
Montana Bikini Bra, Agent Provocateur; $270 at agentprovocateur.com
Bring it back to basics with this simple boosting bikini.
Fabulous Push Up Triangle Top, Victoria's Secret; $48, victoriassecret.com
Photo:
RUSSELL JAMES
This bikini bra provides a sexy uplift with a flirtatious ruffle and fun print that disguises any flaws.
Double Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Red Carter; $188, neimanmarcus.com
The twist of fabric sculpting this halter bikini, combined with the integrated push-up cups are sure to create show-stopping, poolside worthy cleavage.
Gemmin Twist Push Up Bikini Top, Bikini Lab; $30 nordstrom.com
If you’re feeling a little exotic, throw this tribal bikini for an ample amount of support and lift.
Cami Underwire Bustier Bikini, Mara Hoffman; $248.00 at bloomingdales.com
With gatherings on the cups, this back number is perfect for lifting and shaping. It’s the The Little Black dress of bikinis.
Push Up Bikini Top, H&M; $17.97 hm.com
The beauty of this offbeat colorful bikini is that it allows the wearer to take ultimate booster control with it’s sweetheart neckline, adjustable straps and removable padding.
Oasis bikini top, Seafolly; $112.43, asos.com
Inspired by vintage bustiers, the couture-style boning in this uniquely designed push up bikini top create all those necessary sensual lines.
Graphique Couture Bikini Top, La Perla; $446.00 laperla.com
Looking for a major boost? This bikini adds not one, but two cup sizes to your bust, making it the ultimate push up.
Add-2-Cups Halter, Victoria's Secret; $64, victoriassecret.com
Photo:
PAMU
A firm celebrity favorite for a reason, the design of this bikini features a sliding 24K gold-plated mesh, removable padding and string spacer; allowing complete cup control.
Ibi Bia Tube Bikini Top, Vix; $96.00 vix.com