Bonnie Fuller’s New Project

Bonnie Fuller’s back in the mix. The woman who made gossip profitable has a new role as president and editor in chief of Hollywood Life. According to WWD, it is a small site owned by Mail.com Media Corporation who also owns Movieline.com, Oncars.com, and Deadline Hollywood Daily.

You may know Fuller from her roles at YM, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Us Weekly, and Star. Last year she planned on launching Bonnie Fuller Media which ended up falling through.

Fuller told WWD that unlike other celebrity sites, Hollywood Life will be more commentary-driven. “I found that’s what worked online is that people really want a take on news. They want an opinion on the news as well as the news itself.”

Fuller’s proven herself and her ability to be successful in already crowded fields, so we have no doubt we’ll be reading HollywoodLife.com very soon. We’re just hoping that the “commentary” doesn’t get to nasty as it has a tendency to do when it comes to celeb news.