Bonnie Fuller: Media Queen Launches New Celebrity Website

First thought upon seeing the mock-up preview of former tabloid overlord Bonnie Fuller‘s new style website: Really?!?! (In typical Weekend Update Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler fashion.) After my eyes adjusted to the sugarshock of pink and heart attack of glitter that will be Hollywood Life, I reminded myself why I’ve always been skeptical about pink.

The site will most likely be a mash-up of celebrity and fashion gossip, a foray into the online print publication. The premise of the site is a mystical fairy named “Bonnie,” who takes you on a magical celeb gossip fantasy ride. On the upside, the design (by Donald Robertson, former creative director at Cosmo and Glamour) kind of makes me want to play that board game “Pretty, Pretty Princess” but we’ll have to see if it makes us crave celeb gossip.