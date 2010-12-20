Bonnie And Clyde Are Having A Fashion Editorial Moment

A ’30s story by way of 1967, Bonnie and Clyde paired two beacons of hotness, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, dressed them impeccably and made it so being cold-blooded killers was the coolest thing since berets. Something tells me no one is going to be mining Natural Born Killers the same way in thirty years.

One of my favorite editorials this year re-told the vintage classic with Anna Selezneva and Wes Bentley, shot by the super talented Peter Lindbergh and styled by Aleksandra Woroniecka, for the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

More recently, Aram Bedrossian shot Ollie Edwards and Elise Digby in perfectly put together, icy blonde, sociopath style. Prada, Ralph Lauren and Paul Smith, styled by Carissa Cirino, tell the story even better than the LIFE cover. Little jackets, sick hats, a dapper sidekick heart it.

Lastly, in Losing Clyde, Jess Stam channels Faye Dunaway in Vogue China’s January issue, shot by Ellen von Unwerth. Long story short: classic beauty never goes out of style.