Bonnaroo Tickets Are Over $100 Off Their Original Price—Here’s How to Save Even More on Last-Minute Tix

We’re officially in the throes of festival season, and next up is Bonnaroo: a four-day farmland fest over in Manchester, Tennessee. With days to spare, concertgoers will need to snag their last-minute Bonnaroo tickets in time for the weekend of fun. While tickets are technically still available at face value on the festival’s official site, there’s an even better option for those looking to save big this year—and we’re diving into exactly where to snag the best deals below.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival kicked off in 2002 at what is now called Great Stage Park, a 700-acre farm in Manchester, TN, about an hour south of Nashville. The founders chose the name “bonnaroo” for the festival after the French Creole slang phrase—which refers to having a good time—both for its meaning and to honor the history of New Orleans music and culture. The festival has taken place every year since, typically starting on the second Thursday in June, until 2020 and 2021 respectively. In 2020, the festival was initially postponed and eventually canceled due to concerns surrounding our current health crisis, whereas the 2021 event was canceled after rainfall from Hurricane Ida left the festival grounds waterlogged and unsafe for driving, camping or crowds.

Throughout the years, Bonnaroo has seen acts like D’Angelo, Phish, Billy Joel, Elton John, Eminem, The Flaming Lips, Wu-Tang Clan and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among countless others. Over 80,000 people attend the festival each year to see artists like these and more.

After two years of cancelations, Bonnaroo 2022 is officially happening, and will see performances by the likes of J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Porter Robinson. With such a stacked lineup, Bonnaroo tickets are pretty steep at face value—but there are ways to secure Bonnaroo tickets for less. For everything we know about how to buy Bonnaroo 2022 tickets without breaking the bank, keep on reading ahead.

How much are Bonnaroo 2022 tickets?

So, how much are Bonnaroo 2022 tickets? Like most music festivals, Bonnaroo tickets are split into tiers. Four-day tickets for Bonnaroo 2022 are currently priced at face value for $350 per weekend for general admission, $550 per weekend for general admission-plus, $1,250 per weekend for VIP tickets and $3,500 per weekend for platinum tickets. However, festivalgoers are still able to snag last-minute Bonnaroo 2022 tickets for less using our discount code below on verified resale tickets, which often run below face value.

How to buy Bonnaroo 2022 tickets

If you’re wondering how to buy Bonnaroo 2022 tickets, look no further. Tickets went on sale on January 13, 2022 and are still available on the festival’s official site. But for cheaper Bonnaroo tickets, trusted resale sites like Vivid Seats and Stubhub are great options to purchase discounted Bonnaroo tickets. Read on ahead for how to buy Bonnaroo 2022 tickets on Stubhub and Vivid Seats to save up to $100—including how to get an additional $15 off.

How to buy Bonnaroo 2022 tickets on Vividseats

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Bonnaroo.” Select VIP or General Admission To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. (General Admission tickets below $350 and VIP tickets below $1,250 are under face value.) For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Bonnaroo!

How to buy Bonnaroo 2022 tickets on Stubhub

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Bonnaroo“ Select VIP or General Admission To sort by price, toggle the price scale on the sidebar to the range you want to buy from. (General Admission tickets below $350 and VIP tickets below $1,250 are under face value.) Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Bonnaroo!

When is Bonnaroo 2022?

So, when is Bonnaroo 2022? Bonnaroo is set to occur over four days in June 2022. Performances officially take place between Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19.

Where is Bonnaroo 2022?

Wondering where is Bonnaroo 2022? Bonnaroo is held annually at Great Stage Park, a 650-acre outdoor event space in Manchester, Tennessee. This event space makes Bonnaroo the largest outdoor festival in North America.

Who are the Bonnaroo 2022 headliners?

So, who are the Bonnaroo 2022 headliners? Here are the headliners to expect at Bonnaroo 2022. This year’s Bonnaroo headliners are expected to perform both weekends.

Gryffin (Thursday, June 16)

J. Cole (Friday, June 17)

The Chicks (Friday, June 17)

Illenium (Friday, June 17)

Tool (Saturday, June 18)

Flume (Saturday, June 18)

21 Savage (Saturday, June 18)

Stevie Nicks (Sunday, June 19)

Machine Gun Kelly (Sunday, June 19)

Roddy Rich (Sunday, June 19)

What is the Bonnaroo 2022 lineup?

Who are the Bonnaroo 2022 performers? Keep on reading ahead for the full Bonnaroo 2022 lineup below.

Thursday, June 16

Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook & The Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu Detiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Melchor

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothi

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

Friday, June 17

J. Cole

The Chicks

Illenium

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War On Drugs

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

J. Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Southern Avenue

Saturday, June 18

Tool

Flume

21 Savage

Billy Strings

$uicideboy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrches

LANY

Ludacris

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah & The Lion

Mt. Joy

100 gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Ashe

Said The Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

COM3T

Sunday, June 19

Stevie Nicks

Machine Gun Kelly

Roddy Ricch

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Rezz

Herbie Hancock

Puscifer

Wallows

Tash Sultana

Coin

G Jones

Zach Bryan

All Them Witches

Tinashe

Fletcher

Tierra Whack

Lettuce

Dombresky

Bas

Protoje

Of The Trees

Sierra Ferrell

Ravenscoon

Wild Rivers

Flipturn

A Hundred Drums

Bonnaroo 2022 tickets are available on Vividseats.com and Stubhub.com. Use code SC15 on Vividseats for $15 off.

