Bonnaroo: Shopping For The Festival

Summer festival season is in full swing, and Bonnaroothe four-day music and art fest in Manchester, Tennesseekicked off yesterday. The magic takes place on a 700-acre farm, drawing music fans from all over the country who camp out and party it up in the sweltering summer heat. This year’s show features acts like The Strokes, Florence + the Machine, Arcade Fire and Eminem, and aside from the stellar musical talent, the showgoers’ style will certainly take center stage. Just because you might get a little dirty (we’re iffy on the Bonnaroo shower situation) there’s no excuse not to look cute!

Shop our Bonnaroo inspired picks below.

1. T by Alexander Wang classic racer-back jersey tank, $75, at Net-A-Porter

2. Topshop light blue bikini triangle top, $18, at Topshop

3. Karen Walker Helter Skelter sunglasses, $180, at La Garconne

4. Topshop taupe suede tooled leather satchel, $70, at Topshop

5. Madewell two-tone trilby, $42, at Madewell

6. Forever 21 mosaic bracelet, $5.80, at Forever21

7. rag & bone Addington Wedge, $395, at rag & bone

8. Free People cutoff denim shorts, $68, at Shopbop

9. Venessa Arizaga “Life’s a Beach” necklace, $275, at Venessa Arizaga

Photo: Zoltan Tombor for Glamour Hungary