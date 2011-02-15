Bonnaroo Announces 2011 Lineup With Trippy Video

Apparently the Bonnaroo planning committee is pretty hands-off, at least when it comes to the video announcing the lineup. They reached out to our friends at kneeon last Thursday and provided a few basic guidelines and fonts, but then left them alone to do what they do best. Four days and countless Stumptown coffees later and you’ve got yourself one awesome lineup video that feels like Labyrinth was given the Marble Madness treatment, complete with an opener by Conan O’Brien.

Did Bonnaroo hook our pals Mike and Kelly up with tickes to the show? That remains to be seen.(Hint, hint).