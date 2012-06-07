Bonnaroo Video Playlist: 12 Acts To Have On Your Radar

Today marks the start of the 2012 Bonnaroo music festival down in Manchester, Tennessee. Known as the more folk-y, hippie of the annual music festival bunch, Bonnaroo has increasingly been attracting a top-tier lineup, as well as a massive amount of music lovers.

This year’s line-up is lead by Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Phish, with over 100 more acts set to grace the tents and stages down south. Oh, and don’t forget to check out the comedy stage for a laugh, which includes a roster of comedians that includes go-to faves like Parks and Recreation‘s Aziz Ansari, Reggie Watts, 30 Rock‘s World Champion Judah Friendlander and Rhys Darby of Flight of the Conchords fame.

For those heading down this weekend mainly for the tunes (presumably like most folks), we would advise you to start planning what you want to see now so you don’t miss all the excellent bands performing. Here, we’ve rounded up 12 of the acts we think will be the most worth checking out this year — from Radiohead to Fun — so those of you who can’t make the festival can join in the fun, too.

Danny Brown “Grown Up”



Foster The People “Houdini”



Radiohead “Creep” (Editor’s note: this is not the official video for the song, but it’s a really great clip anyway)



Santigold “Disparate Youth”



Little Dragon “Crystalfilm”



Fun. “We Are Young (featuring Janelle Monae)”

Grouplove “Tongue Tied”

Yuna “Live Your Life”



Oberhofer “Away Frm U”



Bon Iver “Skinny Love”



Skrillrex “Bangarang”



Flying Lotus “MmmHmm”



[Image via TreeThugger]