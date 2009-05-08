Bonnaroo 2009 Schedule Up and Out!

The Bonnaroo line up was posted yesterday and it’s going to be virtually impossible for you to choose which direction to go. It’s like the scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz put this schedule together, “Pardon me, this way is a very nice way. It’s pleasant down that way, too. Of course, some people do go both ways.”

Of the headliners, choose wisely as you have the following booked at the same or similar times:

Animal Collective versus St. Vincent

Santigold versus Grizzly Bear versus The Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Beastie Boys versus David Byrne versus Phoenix

Phish versus Public Enemy versus Crystal Castles

Wilco versus The Mars Volta versus The Decemberists versus Elvis Costello

I suppose a lot of the decision making will fall more in to the genre of music you’re looking to hear. Click here for a full schedule of the Bonnaroo time table. But good luck in deciding, we’re all rootin’ for ya!