24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment

I have a hard time walking by a vintage store without popping in for a quick visit. I often leave empty-handed, but for me, the experience is less about shopping and more about looking. There’s something very cool about walking into a room lined from floor to ceiling with thrifted treasures—sequined dresses, hyper-saturated accessories and shiny vinyl finds. Every piece is both incredibly interesting; considered in tandem, they create a kind of material fairytale.

This feeling isn’t unique to vintage stores. I’ve experienced the same mercantile fantasy while venturing into antique shops, wandering around artisan markets and more recently, losing myself in bone inlay furniture deep dives on Pinterest.

It feels strange to compare a genre of furniture to a full-blown tactile marketplace, but bone inlay furniture—with all its intricate designs, vivid colors and artful shapes—demands to be treated differently than the stuff you’d find at IKEA or Pottery Barn. It’s so much more interesting to look at than standard furniture; every piece is a kind of patterned masterpiece—one that takes center stage in any room.

What’s better: It’s genuinely easy to decorate with. Bone inlay furniture does the work for you. It offers interest, complexity—all you have to do is throw some books on top of your bone inlay dresser, or place a simple lamp atop your bone inlay nightstand, or put a bone inlay mirror on your standard chest of drawers.

Here, you’ll find 24 of the loveliest pieces of bone inlay furniture I’ve come across in my recent home decor rabbit hole. Whether or not you’re in the market for new furniture, you’ll surely enjoy looking at these stunning pieces.