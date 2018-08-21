StyleCaster
Share

24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment

What's hot
StyleCaster

24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment

Lindsey Lanquist
by
24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
24 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler.

I have a hard time walking by a vintage store without popping in for a quick visit. I often leave empty-handed, but for me, the experience is less about shopping and more about looking. There’s something very cool about walking into a room lined from floor to ceiling with thrifted treasures—sequined dresses, hyper-saturated accessories and shiny vinyl finds. Every piece is both incredibly interesting; considered in tandem, they create a kind of material fairytale.

This feeling isn’t unique to vintage stores. I’ve experienced the same mercantile fantasy while venturing into antique shops, wandering around artisan markets and more recently, losing myself in bone inlay furniture deep dives on Pinterest.

MORE: 16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets That Look Way More Expensive than They Are

It feels strange to compare a genre of furniture to a full-blown tactile marketplace, but bone inlay furniture—with all its intricate designs, vivid colors and artful shapes—demands to be treated differently than the stuff you’d find at IKEA or Pottery Barn. It’s so much more interesting to look at than standard furniture; every piece is a kind of patterned masterpiece—one that takes center stage in any room.

What’s better: It’s genuinely easy to decorate with. Bone inlay furniture does the work for you. It offers interest, complexity—all you have to do is throw some books on top of your bone inlay dresser, or place a simple lamp atop your bone inlay nightstand, or put a bone inlay mirror on your standard chest of drawers.

MORE: 23 Ways to Infuse Your Home with Lagom, Hygge’s Little Sister

Here, you’ll find 24 of the loveliest pieces of bone inlay furniture I’ve come across in my recent home decor rabbit hole. Whether or not you’re in the market for new furniture, you’ll surely enjoy looking at these stunning pieces.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Scroll Vine Inlay Drum Side Table

Bone inlay pieces can go from statement-making to subtle—the proof is in the palette.

Scroll vine inlay drum side table, $698 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Mandir Yellow Bone Inlay Mirror

Even if you can't commit to a massive piece of furniture, you can stock up on pretty decor pieces, like this chartreuse mirror.

Mandir yellow bone inlay mirror, $338 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Optical Inlay Desk

A desk so pretty you'll want to sit and work at it all day.

Optical inlay desk, $1,598 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Bone Inlay Geometric Bedside

A perfect pop of pink for any room.

Bone inlay geometric bedside, $425 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Bone Inlay End Table

A more abstract spin on bone inlay.

Bone inlay end table, $410 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Bone Inlay Seven-Drawer Dresser

Pretty and practical.

Bone inlay seven-drawer dresser, $2,698 at Anthropologie

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Floral Inlay Lamp Base

Not into saturated colors? No problem.

Floral inlay lamp base, $198 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Flagstaff Side Table

Because "bone inlay" and "crisp, geometric designs" aren't mutually exclusive.

Flagstaff side table, $798 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Parsons Floor Mirror

Versatile enough to put in any room. Dynamic enough to make a statement when you do.

Parsons floor mirror, $439 at West Elm

Photo: West Elm.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Optical Inlay Nightstand

This nightstand would look great with your printed bedspread.

Optical inlay nightstand, $648 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any ApartmentSTYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Waterfall Inlay Console Table

A console table with a unique silhouette.

Waterfall inlay console table, $1,298 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Parsons Wall Mirror

Turn any chest of drawers into a vanity by placing this mirror on top.

Parsons wall mirror, $279 at West Elm

Photo: West Elm.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Raspberry Mother of Pearl Cupboard

The maximalists reading this article are already dreaming up ways to work this beauty into a room that's already full of colors and prints.

Raspberry mother of pearl cupboard, $529 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Bone Inlay Picture Frame

A classic picture frame with an intricate twist.

Bone inlay picture frame, $35 at CB2

Photo: CB2.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Bone Inlay Jenny Stool

Show me a cuter stool. I dare you.

Bone inlay Jenny stool, $204 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Grace Bone Inlay Floor Mirror

The coolest way to dress up a corner of your home.

Grace bone inlay floor mirror, $699 at CB2

Photo: CB2.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Hexagonal Inlay Side Table

All kinds of dynamic.

Hexagonal inlay side table, $348 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Parsons Round Mirror

Super easy to work into any space—also super affordable.

Parsons round mirror, $279 at West Elm

Photo: West Elm.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Bone Inlay Hexagon Table

Sure to get you all kinds of compliments.

Bone inlay hexagon table, $679 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Bone Inlay Storage Nightstand

Simple, practical and anything but basic.

Bone inlay storage nightstand, $698 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthrpologie.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Ikat Inlay Drum Side Table

Bone inlay for the Ikat over.

Ikat inlay drum side table, $698 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Taylor Bone Inlay Side Table

A side table so sleek it doubles as a sculpture.

Taylor Bone inlay side table, $499 at CB2

Photo: CB2.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Handmade Bone Inlay Box

Store all your jewelry inside this intricate handmade box.

Handmade bone inlay box, $140 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Olivia Traditional Bone Inlay Wall Mirror

Works just as well horizontally as it does vertically.

Olivia traditional bone inlay wall mirror, $449 at Etsy

Photo: Etsy.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Champagne Wedding Dresses for Brides Who Prefer Off-White

Champagne Wedding Dresses for Brides Who Prefer Off-White
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any ApartmentSTYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
  • STYLECASTER | 24 Pieces of Bone Inlay Furniture That Will Instantly Elevate Any Apartment
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share