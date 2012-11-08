Latest Bond Girl Sports a Dress With 60,000 Swarovski Crystals in “Skyfall”

Adele‘s spectacular theme song and Daniel Craig in characters as 007, we now have other eye candy to keep us entertained: the movie’s spectacular costumes. Hitting theaters tomorrow, “Skyfall” is the latest film in the James Bond franchise, and the hype surrounding it has soared in recent months—thanks in part to‘s spectacular theme song and a lavish red carpet event celebrating the film’s premiere in London. While we were looking forward to seeing the always hunkyin characters as 007, we now have other eye candy to keep us entertained: the movie’s spectacular costumes.

Bond girls have always been known for their chic wardrobes, and the ladies in “Skyfall” are no apparently exception. Bérénice Marlohe, who plays Severine, dons a sparkling gown (see above) that was apparently no easy feat to put together. Swarovski teamed up with costume designer Jany Temime and applied a whopping 60,000 crystals one-by-one to create a sexy design.

“The collaboration with Swarovski from the beginning was very successful. I saw crystal print designs in Swarovski’s Atelier in Paris and I knew I wanted to create a bespoke crystal ‘Tattoo’ design for Severine’s dress,” Temime said in a release. “We applied the crystal tattoos, with over 60,000 Swarovski Elements, onto very fine tulle for the arms, neckline, back and sides of the dress accentuating Severine’s exquisite figure.”



This sleek and sophisticated design is just one of many looks to look forward to from “Skyfall.” Below is a sketch of Temime’s from the beginning of the design process.