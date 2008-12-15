Bon Iver Previews Track from Upcoming EP Blood Bank

When Bon Iver first emerged from the woods of Eau Claire, Wisconsin with one of this year’s most heartfelt albums, I excitedly introduced my friend to this album whose asserted musical superiority lead him to snobbishly reply, “I wish it was just one voice.” After beating him with the plastic CD case my Bon Iver “For Emma, Forever Ago” album came in, I delicately explained that it was in fact one man Justin Vernon singlehandedly created this beautiful album in three months.

Bon Iver’s success and talent has taken over the Indie scene and apparently every dramatic television series including Grey’s Anatomy and House since its February 2008 release. Bon Iver recently announced January 20, 2009 as his upcoming EP Blood Bank’s release date. A lightly produced version of the EP’s first single, “Blood Bank” has been posted and the song is everything you’d hope for in a Bon Iver follow up single. Blood Bank is a gentle song with lyrics that allude to the general sentiment of the EP; “as much as ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ is about the cold, the Blood Bank collection is about the warmth that gets you through it,” reads the official press release.

I’ve been watching a bunch of live versions of the song to compare it against the studio version and now my thoughts are wrapped up in the prospect of frigid winters split between upstate New York and Chicago. Um. Yeah, Do. Not. Want. To combat the cold, I’ve taken a cue from Bon Iver (who irrationally willingly locked himself away in woods and sported a beanie for an appearance on Dave Letterman this weekend) and decided to bundle up this winter season.

I’m sure the entire StyleCaster content team is bracing itself for another blog entry about plaid, flannel, or plaid flannel but no! I’m now obsessed with cashmere beanies. I love this one by Vince because of how lightweight it is and comfortably baggy it fits around the back of my head. Could not be more perfect for sensitive song writing and the cold Wisconsin woods.