Bombshell Beauty: An Original Editorial by Erez Sabag

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain.

Nothing reads sexy like the classic bombshell beauty look, especially when it has an “I woke up like this” feeling. Photographer Erez Sabag and makeup artist Ingeborg showcase that feeling in not one, but four separate looks that will have that special someone wrapped around your little manicured finger. Get ready for full volume hair, glowing skin, and luscious lips in this beauty story.

Photographer : Erez Sabag

Assistant : Oded Shoshan

Stylist : Wendy McNett

Makeup : Ingeborg

Model : Dana Taylor @IMG

Casting : Kevin Isabelle @Kate Ryan

Want to see if your original work highlighted on ? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!