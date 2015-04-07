StyleCaster
Share

Bombshell Beauty: An Original Editorial by Erez Sabag

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bombshell Beauty: An Original Editorial by Erez Sabag

by
Bombshell Beauty: An Original Editorial by Erez Sabag
5 Start slideshow

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain. 

Nothing reads sexy like the classic bombshell beauty look, especially when it has an “I woke up like this” feeling.  Photographer Erez Sabag and makeup artist Ingeborg showcase that feeling in not one, but four separate looks that will have that special someone wrapped around your little manicured finger.  Get ready for full volume hair, glowing skin, and luscious lips in this beauty story.

Photographer : Erez Sabag
Assistant : Oded Shoshan
Stylist : Wendy McNett
Makeup : Ingeborg
Model : Dana Taylor @IMG
Casting : Kevin Isabelle @Kate Ryan

Want to see if your original work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series! 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

All products by Kevyn Aucoin,
Eyeshadow duo in Sugared Plum, the precision brow pencil in Brunette
The Volume a Mascara in black, expert lipcolor in Saylair.

Aall products by Elizabeth Arden;

Beautiful color eyeshadow, Precious Metals;beautiful color lash enhancing mascara, black; beautiful color moisturizing lipstick, Marigold and Red a Door Red;
Ceramide cream blush, Nectar; Plus Pure Finnish highlighter.

All products by Kevyn Aucoin; Eyeshadow duo, Sugared Plum; Cheeks, the sculpting powder in Medium, The pure powder glow in Shadore; Lips : the matte lip color, For Keeps.

Elizabeth Arden beautiful color Moisturizing lipstick in Ultra Violet, plus luminous lipgloss in Intruiging Violet.

All products by Kevyn Aucoin;
The precision eyeliner, black; Volume mascara, black; The precision brow pencil, Brunette; Pure powder glow, Dolline on Cheeks, the expert lipcolor in Saylair.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Lightweight Moisturizers For Spring

10 Lightweight Moisturizers For Spring
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share