10 Stylish Bomber Jackets Perfect for Spring

Meghan Blalock
by
Winter is surely (albeit slowly) fading into the past, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome light jacket weather with open arms. And since stylish bombers lined the Spring runways last season, we can trust that the sporty topper will do us right once the sun comes out for good.

Designers have stepped up to the plate (so to speak) with really cute bomber jackets in mixed materials like tweed, leather, soft but sturdy cotton, and even python, all of which are lust-worthy and appropriate for brisk spring days whose winds have a bit of a chill to them.

Click through the gallery for 10 stylish bombers we’re obsessed with for spring!

Bella Luxx color block bomber, $158; at Bloomingdale's

Shakuhachi floral explosion bomber, $420; at Free People

Varsity jacket, $99; at American Giant
 

Royce bomber, $195; at Rebecca Minkoff

Richard Nicoll python jacquard bomber, $1155; at Net-a-Porter

Cameo bomber, $110; at Revolve Clothing

Tweed and leather bomber, $374; at Alexander Wang

Homies bomber, $189; at StyleStalker

Black mamba bomber, $29; at 90s Lullaby

Mix print bomber, $59; at ASOS

