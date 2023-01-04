Bombas Combined Slippers & Socks Into the Coziest Creation—Over 13,000 Reviewers Love Them

Scroll To See More Images

PSA: It’s slipper season, and if you don’t have a pair at the ready, now’s your chance to change that. Trust us—with your home’s heating system working overtime during the dreariest of temps, your feet are going to thank you for suppling a little more padding than your typical sock collection can provide. Luckily, one of my favorite brands combined both cozy socks and non-slip slippers into the perfect creation: Gripper Slippers.

Bombas is far and wide known for its high-quality socks, where for every purchase made, one pair is donated. No show socks, calf socks, knee high socks, you name it, are available in a variety of colors and patterns for men, women and kids. And the same goes for Gripper Slippers.

Here’s why these are no ordinary slippers: They boast a half-sock, half-slipper hybrid design. The soft brushed lining keeps your feet comfortable and warm throughout wear, while the grips on the outside protect against slipping on any floor surface (though the brand probably wouldn’t recommend shimmying across your kitchen.) Beyond the classic brushed lining, the slippers also come in a cable knit lining and a sherpa lining, the latter of which the brand describes as feeling “cloud-like on the inside.”

Whether you’re buying for yourself or your partner, Bombas has matching two pair options up for grabs, as well as a combination pack that includes a pair of slippers and a 5-pack of socks, should you want to try out both products.

Unlike any random slipper in the checkout line at your local department store, these slippers come highly rated by shoppers—over 13,000 five-star ratings, to be exact. Reviewers call them a “safe option” for those prone to slipping often, and even have raved that they hold their original shape, color and softness after a run through the washing machine.

“These are awesome! Got for an elderly woman I take care of as she mostly wears slippers. The bottoms aid in her not slipping more than any other slippers we’ve had. She loves them,” wrote one person.

“I bought three pair for my father, brother & boyfriend,” shared another. “All loved them and provided the same feedback that they fit true to size and were very comfortable to wear – like walking on clouds.”

