This Brand’s Ultra-Comfy Winter Socks Are of Superb Quality—& Bundles (Alongside Slippers) Are on Rare Discount

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever find that after you do a load of laundry that a few socks are missing? If that sounds familiar, then you’re not alone and it’s probably time to stock up on some new pairs. For Black Friday, Bombas is offering 25 percent off on all of its merchandise sitewide from socks to slippers and the savings are huge when the code BIGSALE25 is automatically applied at checkout.

Whether you need a new pair of socks for the gym or some new slippers for your holiday movie nights, Bombas has you covered and there are pairs for everyone: men, women, and children in a plethora of sizes across the board.

And the best part? For every pair of socks that you purchase, a pair is donated to someone in need — so you’ll not only help yourself, but also someone else whose feet need some extra comfort and warmth this holiday season.

Keep on reading to find some of the best deals at Bombas this Black Friday that are perfecting for gifting yourself or loved ones.

Bombas Women’s Quarter Sock 8-Pack

Made from ultra-soft cotton, these socks are great for active days out or cozy nights in. The cushioned footbed provides comfort for the soles of your feet while the brand’s signature Honeycomb Support System cradles the arch for enhanced support.

This 8-pack is available in four different color combinations (microstripe triblock mix, microstripe solids mix, sepia taupe mix, and solid marl mix) and in sizes small, medium, and large.

Bombas Women’s Lightweight No Shows 8-Pack

If you want to wear a pair of flats, but don’t want your socks to show, these “no-show” socks are made just for you. Made from lightweight knit, these socks don’t show and stay put on the heel to prevent unwanted tugging and pulling. These are great for casual sneakers, slip-ons, and booties when you want to give your feet some extra protection and warmth. They are available in 11 colors of solid and mixed patterns and in sizes small, medium, and large.

Bombas Adult Disney Princess 6-Pack Gift Box

This gift box is perfect for the Disney adult in your life who loves princesses and wants to show it off with a pair of socks. Inside you’ll find pairs inspired by Moana, Tiana, Ariel, Mulan, Cinderella, and Belle that stay up at the mid-calf level and can be worn with solid color running shoes or simply by themselves. Available in sizes small, medium, large, and extra large.

Bombas Women’s Cable-Knit Gripper Slipper 2 Pack

There’s nothing better than slipping your feet into your favorite slippers after a long day, especially during this time of the year when the temperatures are so low. Made with a soft brushed lining, these slippers are super comfortable and have special grips on the outside to help prevent slips. These are available in three color combinations and in sizes extra small to large.