Bold Statement: Reed Krakoff’s Mini Is The New Must-Have Bag

I got this feeling when I saw the PS1 and those way chic Celine totes and the Wang Diego for the first time. It’s an impulse felt all the way through to your credit card (maybe it’s the magnetic strip) that tells you something special is in front of you. Don’t confuse it with love, it’s not love it’s bag envy.

Reed Krakoff’s Spring 2011 Mini Shoulder Bags are cross body and well-structured in super soft leather, come in so-hot-right now red and light blue, as well as black, a grey/tan combo (aka soon to be mine) and an achingly awesome Tejus lizard skin. I don’t know what a Tejus lizard is, but I like it.

And the Mini (the nickname I have lovingly bestowed upon it) doesn’t for the most part run in the $1-2K range to which we’ve all become so oddly accustomed. Rather, standard leather runs at $525 per pretty little bag, with that exotic lithe lizard coming in at $1490, available now at Reed Krakoff.

Photos: Courtesy of Reed Krakoff